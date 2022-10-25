Accra High Court dismisses AshantiGold's case to suspend Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League logo

The Human Right Court has dismissed Ashantigold's application to suspend the Ghana Premier League in their litigation case against the Ghana Football Association.

According to a report filed by 3sports, the Miners have also been fined to pay the sum of GH₵20,000 as damages following the ruling against them to the Ghana Football Association.



This means that the ban on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League has been lifted.



AshGold summoned GFA to the Human Rights High Court over claims of unjust demotion by the GFA after finding the club guilty of match manipulation.



The Miners filed an interlocutory injunction on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, which was granted.

The GFA put the 2022/23 season on halt on Thursday, September 29, 2022, following the injunction filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashgold and served on the GFA's lawyers.



The GFA's Disciplinary Committee found AshantiGold guilty of match manipulation in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 GPL season.



The DC demoted the two clubs to the country's third tier with all players and officials involved suspended.



However, the players involved have been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Arbitration of sports after their appeal at the highest sports judiciary body.