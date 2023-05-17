Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon to launch short code for registration

Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is part of activities making the annual Homowo festival

Source: GNA

Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon to launch a shortcode for registration.

Organisers of the annual Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon will on Tuesday, May 23, launch a special Short Code for participants to register for the race.



The shortcode is to afford athletes and participants a convenient and efficient platform to register as well as receive instant feedback after registration.



A statement from the organizers said, the event would be held at the newly constructed Zimansky Hotel, Roman Ridge, Accra at 11am.



Unlike the previous year, participants would register through a special short code developed by TXT Ghana, one of the partners of the event.



The user-friendly shortcode also gives opportunity to participants to select their race and make appropriate payment after registration.



In attendance would be official of Medivents Consult, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Ghana Athletics, Ghana Traditional Council, sponsors, and the media.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is fixed for Saturday, July 29, 2023, from the Accra Sports Stadium to Mantse Agbona, James Town.



Over 1000 participants are expected to compete for honours in 21-Kilometers, 10-Kilometers and 5-Kilometers.



There would be other races such as wheelchair, deaf race and skating.



The race is headlined by Serene Insurance Ghana Limited, with HD Plus, Allied Consortiums, Parin Africa, mybet.Africa.com, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, RekFoli Herbals, G4S and Zimansky Hotel as sponsors.



Global Media Alliance, www.sportsnetghana.con, the Inquisitor are the media partners.



The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is part of activities making the annual Homowo festival and the 125th Anniversary of the AMA.