Accra Lawn Tennis Club postpones AGM

The agenda of the AGM would have focused on the report by the current chairman

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The Accra Lawn Tennis Club has postponed it's 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM which was initially scheduled for Thursday 3rd December, 2020 has been postponed to a later date due to the delay in the submission of the 2019 audited accounts.



A statement signed by the general secretary of the club, Godfred Bonney, and sighted by this portal read.

"Members are hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for Thursday 3rd December, 2020 has been postponed due to the delay in the submission of the 2019 audited accounts and subsequent distribution to members in time as required by the constitution. An new date will be communicated" the statement said.



The agenda of the AGM would have focused on the report by the current chairman, report on audited accounts of the club, appointment of auditors and election of chairman.

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor