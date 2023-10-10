Accra Lions 0-1 Asante Kotoko: A draw would have been a fair result – Coach Ibrahim Tanko argues

Coach Ibrahim Tanko said it was painful his team lost

The head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko argued that his side did not deserve the defeat to Asante Kotoko on Monday.

The capital-based club earlier today locked horns with the Porcupine Warriors in a Round 4 game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



After a tough contest between the two teams, Asante Kotoko scored in added time of the second half to secure a narrow 1-0 win at full-time.



Speaking after the game, Coach Ibrahim Tanko said it was painful his team lost.

He said after a good performance from Accra Lions, it would have been fair if the game ended in a draw.



“It’s a very painful defeat. I mean lack of concentration. I think a draw could have been a better or a fair result based on how the two teams played but this is football, one lack of concentration cause you three points. It’s painful,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko bemoaned.



Up next for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, the team will face off with Great Olympic in Round 5.