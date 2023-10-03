Accra Lions Academy whip Serbia's FK Cukaricki U-19 side 3-0

Accra Lions Academy

In a stunning display of prowess on foreign soil, Accra Lions' U-19 squad delivered a resounding 3-0 victory against Serbia's FK Cukaricki U-19 side on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.

Before the game today, the entire squad trained at the match venue yesterday under the guidance of Accra Lions u-19 technical team.



Spearheading the charge, striker Amponsah Dominic showcased his brilliance, netting two crucial goals for the Ghanaian contingent. The icing on the cake came from substitute Karim Salifu, who secured the emphatic win in the first leg of their European tour.



Having embarked on this journey just four days ago, the Accra Lions U-19 squad is leaving an indelible mark. They will also face off against Red Star Belgrade in another high-stakes friendly match.

This tour not only aims to elevate the club's international profile but also serves as a platform to foster crucial partnerships.



Moreover, it provides the burgeoning young talents a golden opportunity to immerse themselves in the highly competitive European football landscape, setting the stage for potential future stars to emerge.