Accra Lions U18 team depart Ghana for European tour

The U-18 side of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions on Friday, September 29 departed the shores of Ghana for Serbia for a tour.
The team is expected to spend days in Serbia where they will face the U-18 side of giants Red Star Belgrade and Fudbalski klub Čukarički in friendly games before moving to other countries.
A total of 12 players with other officials embarked on the trip as they hope to return to Ghana victorious.
The friendly games are slated for the first week in October where all the three clubs will battle for honors and also market their places to the world.
Back in Ghana, Accra Lions have begun the 2023/24 season on a brilliant note, having secured four points from two games.
Currentl yoccupying the top spot, Lions have won one and drawn one ahead of their matchday clash against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Friday, September29.
Check the tweet below:
An Under 18 selection of Accra Lions travelled to Serbia to face @crvenazvezdafk and @CukarickiFk in friendly matches next week.— Accra Lions F.C. (@AccraLionsFC) September 29, 2023
Stay tuned for more updates! #yennyinaadea #accralions #serbia23 pic.twitter.com/I9WsL8mAWv
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
LSN/KPE
- Football group given go-ahead by police for demo at GFA
- Selina Kwaeuniwa: Meet the Ghanaian footballer who is also a dressmaker
- Rawlings' sporting moments: Watch video of late president playing football, boxing others
- Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak eye victory over Bofoakwa Tano
- GFA election hits snag after court adjourned case with King Faisal
- Read all related articles