Accra Lions U18 team depart Ghana for European tour

The U-18 side of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions on Friday, September 29 departed the shores of Ghana for Serbia for a tour.

The team is expected to spend days in Serbia where they will face the U-18 side of giants Red Star Belgrade and Fudbalski klub Čukarički in friendly games before moving to other countries.



A total of 12 players with other officials embarked on the trip as they hope to return to Ghana victorious.



The friendly games are slated for the first week in October where all the three clubs will battle for honors and also market their places to the world.



Back in Ghana, Accra Lions have begun the 2023/24 season on a brilliant note, having secured four points from two games.



Currentl yoccupying the top spot, Lions have won one and drawn one ahead of their matchday clash against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Friday, September29.



An Under 18 selection of Accra Lions travelled to Serbia to face @crvenazvezdafk and @CukarickiFk in friendly matches next week.



Stay tuned for more updates! #yennyinaadea #accralions #serbia23 pic.twitter.com/I9WsL8mAWv — Accra Lions F.C. (@AccraLionsFC) September 29, 2023

