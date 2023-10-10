Accra Lions are very intelligent on the ball - Prosper Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, lauded Accra Lions' performance on Monday as his team earned its first victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.
The gaffer and his Porcupine Warriors stormed the capital to face their Round 4 opponent of the new league season in a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.
After a tough contest between the two sides, Asante Kotoko scored late in added time to earn all three points.
Speaking in a post-match interview with StarTimes, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum described Accra Lions as very intelligent on the ball.
“They are a tactically good side. They are very intelligent on the ball and they are able to move well into spaces so I knew it was going to be like this,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.
Kotoko is currently 10th on the league table with 5 points.
The Porcupine Warriors will take on Aduana Stars in Round 5 of the Ghana Premier League.
