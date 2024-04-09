Accra Lions captain Mohammed Shawkan named MoTM in victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Mohammed Shawkan

Hardworking midfielder Mohammed Shawkan was named the Man of the Match as Accra Lions defeated Bofoakwa Tano on Matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

Shawkan was all over the pitch, breaking play and distributing passes expertly as Accra Lions recorded another win in the topflight.



The Accra Lions captain also exhibited enormous leadership as he calmed his teammates in difficult moments while also controlling the tempo of the game.



Seidu Sadat netted the only goal after connecting to Bernard Kesse's cross in the first half at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The victory sees Accra Lions climb to fourth place on the Ghana Premier League table, nine points adrift of leaders Samartex FC.



Accra Lions travel to Kpando in midweek to face Heart of Lions on matchday 25.