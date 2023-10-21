Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko bemoans team’s poor home form after RTU defeat

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has expressed worry about the fact that his team is yet to pick a win at home since the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season commenced.

The gaffer was on the touchline on Friday afternoon when his team locked horns with Real Tamale United.



In what was a Week 6 encounter of the league season, Accra Lions lost 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Ibrahim Tanko lamented the poor home form of the team, insisting that it is unfortunate his side has nothing to show in all three home games played this season.



“It’s very unfortunate for us. We have played three games here and zero points. That is very bad for us,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

Despite his worry, the Accra Lions boss is confident that his team will improve and start winning games in no time.



He promises fans that the team will continue working hard in training and will correct their mistakes as the league grows.



“But we are a young team and we have to keep on working and hope that we find a win soon. We are a young team. We have to continue working and definitely better times will come. I will talk to the players, we will watch the videos, and correct our mistakes. That’s the best way to go,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.