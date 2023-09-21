Accra Lions coach James Francis remains positive as new season begins

Accra Lions coach, James Francis

Accra Lions coach, James Francis remains positive following the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The Accra-based club travelled to Tarkwa to hold champions Medeama SC in their first game of the season.



Having guided the team through pre-season and made some new additions to the squad, the gaffer believes the team is ready for the new campaign.



"I mean we've had a really positive pre-season. From last year, we've changed it slightly, in terms of the system and how we want to play and the players have really adapted to it, which is really good to see, they are confident and playing some good football," he told ALFC TV.

"The new signings that have come in, have adapted to the system and the way we want to play. We've really strengthened in every position, in terms of the back four, the midfielder unit, and the attacking. I am really pleased with how they have adapted," he added.



One of the new signings, Ali Mohammed scored on his Ghana Premier League debut as Lions drew 2-2 in Tarkwa against Medeama.



Samuel Gyimah opened the scoring for Accra Lions before Daniel Lomotey pulled parity for the Mauve and Yellow. Mohammed's goal ten minutes from time was cancelled by Jonathan Sowah.