Accra Lions deserved to win - Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has conceded that Accra Lions outclassed them in their 2023–24 Ghana Premier League matchweek 21 clash.

Accra Lions caught the Porcupine Warriors cold eleven minutes into the game, with Blessing Asumah Dankwa netting the game’s opener.



Asante Kotoko tried to mount a tremendous comeback, but Accra Lions stood their ground and secured an important 3-2 win over the Porcupine Warriors.



“Yes, like you rightly said, it is very disappointing. But congratulations to Accra Lions. They played well, and they deserved to win,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“Accra Lions ran more than us; football now is about running and they did it better than us today and they got the game.”



Despite the loss, Asante Kotoko are still fourth on the league standings with 32 points - three behind leaders Samartex.



Following the win, Accra Lions moved from 14th to 10th, with 27 points from 20 matches.