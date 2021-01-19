Accra Lions duo Attram, Ayimbila complete loan move to Malaysian side Selangor FC

The duo joined the Yellow and Gold lads on a season-long loan on Monday

Ghanaian second-tier side Accra Lions duo George Attram and Jordan Ayimbila have joined Malaysian giants Selangor FC.

It is the first time Accra Lions players will join an Asian club after seeing many prodigies moving to European destinations in recent years.

However, Accra Lions manager Ishmael Hamid insisted it’s part of their strategy to announce themselves to the global market.



“The cooperation with Selangor is part of our strategy to develop Accra Lions into a globally recognized brand. Football in Asia is a fast