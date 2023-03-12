Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari wins February Player of the Month

Abass Samari

Red-hot Accra Lions midfielder, Abass Samari has been named the NASCO Player of the Month following his outstanding performances in February.

Samari beats off competition from Francis Andy Kumi of Kotoku Royals, Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala and Hafiz Kontah of Bechem United to claim the award.



The Black Meteors midfielder scored four goals in four matches, and was three times Man of the Match as the Accra-based club enjoyed a good run in the month.



Samari scored a brace against Bibiani GoldStars and was on target in the draw against Kotoku Royals. He also netted in the away win against Karela United.

Accra Lions currently sit second in the Ghana Premier League after back-to-back victories on the road.



The team returns on Accra on Monday, where they will host Dreams FC.