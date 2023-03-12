0
Menu
Sports

Accra Lions midfielder Abass Samari wins February Player of the Month

Abass Samari Abass Samari

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red-hot Accra Lions midfielder, Abass Samari has been named the NASCO Player of the Month following his outstanding performances in February.

Samari beats off competition from Francis Andy Kumi of Kotoku Royals, Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala and Hafiz Kontah of Bechem United to claim the award.

The Black Meteors midfielder scored four goals in four matches, and was three times Man of the Match as the Accra-based club enjoyed a good run in the month.

Samari scored a brace against Bibiani GoldStars and was on target in the draw against Kotoku Royals. He also netted in the away win against Karela United.

Accra Lions currently sit second in the Ghana Premier League after back-to-back victories on the road.

The team returns on Accra on Monday, where they will host Dreams FC.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: