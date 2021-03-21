Accra Lions skipper Abubakar Salifu signs for Moldovan side FC Codru Lozova

Accra Lions skipper, Abubakar Salifu

Moldovan side FC Codru Lozova have completed the signing of Accra Lions skipper Abubakar Salifu, the club has confirmed.

Salifu has penned a two-year deal after successful negotiations.



"Abubakar Salifu bids farewell to Lions after signing in Moldova."



"Our long-term captain left the club to continue his career with FC Codru Lozova, a top-tier club in Moldova."



"We will miss him both as a player and personality. All the best of luck, Baba!" the club posted on Twitter.

FC Codru Lozova are presently 10th on the Moldovan topflight league with six points after 25 games played so far.



