Accra Sports Stadium floodlight controversy not good for the image of our league - Maxwell Konadu

File photo

Nsoatreman FC head coach Maxwell Konadu said the floodlight controversy that engulfed their game against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium is not good for the image of the Ghana Premier League.

There were no arrangements made for the use of floodlights while the game was certain to travel into darkness.



Darkness was setting in but the floodlight was not being turned on causing over 30 minutes delay in the game in the second half.



Following their 2-1 loss despite taking an early lead, Konadu addressed the game diplomatically while also offering some robust recommendations.

“It was a keenly contested game. We took the lead and in the second half Great Olympics came out stronger and equalised. We were in this back and forth until darkness started falling.



“We were complaining to the officials to do something about it. To some extent [the lights issues] affected our concentration a bit.



“Going forward, we have to be sure that when we fix a time, we must make sure that we do the right thing to make sure that we solve this situation. We should not allow it to happen the second time because it is not good for the image of our league because it affected my boys in a way.”