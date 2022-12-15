Accra Sports Stadium left in sorry state after flopped Wizkid concert

The 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League resumes in the next couple of days, and the current embarrassing state of the Accra Sports Stadium is something worth considering.

The Accra Sports Stadium serves as the home venue of three Ghana Premier League clubs, namely Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and Accra Lions FC.



The state facility, which was already in bad taste before the league went on break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup looks worse, exposing the maintenance issues in the country.



The National Sports Authority rented the facility to Live Hub for the organization of that flopped Wizkid concert while the Premier League was on break.



The facility is now in a terrible state as the organizers mounted their stage and all other things on the pitch for the show that even Wizkid, the headliner, and other big artists like R2Bees and King Promise failed to show up.



It has now been left in a more terrible state and does not befit a venue where Premier League games, which are being televised globally, will be shown.

