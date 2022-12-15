4
Menu
Sports

Accra Sports Stadium left in sorry state after flopped Wizkid concert

Video Archive
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League resumes in the next couple of days, and the current embarrassing state of the Accra Sports Stadium is something worth considering.

The Accra Sports Stadium serves as the home venue of three Ghana Premier League clubs, namely Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, and Accra Lions FC.

The state facility, which was already in bad taste before the league went on break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup looks worse, exposing the maintenance issues in the country.

The National Sports Authority rented the facility to Live Hub for the organization of that flopped Wizkid concert while the Premier League was on break.

The facility is now in a terrible state as the organizers mounted their stage and all other things on the pitch for the show that even Wizkid, the headliner, and other big artists like R2Bees and King Promise failed to show up.

It has now been left in a more terrible state and does not befit a venue where Premier League games, which are being televised globally, will be shown.

Check out the current state of the Accra Sports Stadium in the post below:





Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: