Accra Sports Stadium to host football again in January - NSA official confirms

Accra Sports Stadium

Head of the Public Relations Unit at the National Sports Authority (NSA) Rita Odei Asare has officially confirmed the return of football at the Accra Sports Stadium in January.

The announcement follows a period of uncertainty prompted by the stadium's temporary repurposing for Christmas-related activities.



Ghana Premier League clubs, forced to find alternative venues during this time, can now look forward to returning to their familiar home ground.



Rita Odei Asare assured the public that the Accra Sports Stadium will once again become the epicentre of thrilling football matches and passionate fan experiences starting in the new year.

"When we enter January, everything will be in place like it used to be," she affirmed in an interview with Peace FM.



The eagerly anticipated Mantse Derby, initially scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, has been relocated to the Baba Yara Stadium for today's fixture. However, other exciting fixtures are expected to return to the capital after the festive season.