Accra Sports Stadium will not be available in December - NSA tells Ghanaian clubs

The National Sports Authority has announced that the Accra Sports Stadium will not be available for sporting activities in December.
In a press statement signed by the director general, Professor Peter Twumasi, the NSA told Ghanaian clubs that use the stadium for their league matches to use alternative venues for their December games.
"The National Sports Authority wishes to inform you about the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium for sporting purposes.
By this letter, all the clubs that use the Accra Sports Stadium are entreated to use their alternative venues to honour their league matches in December," the statement dated October 20, 2023, reads.
According to a parked musical event set to take place in December, the Accra Sports Stadium is set to host two concerts, the Freedom Concert and the Bhim Concert, headlined respectively by dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
The venue was used as home grounds for the Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak and the Accra Great Olympics.
Both clubs will now resort to alternative venues submitted to the Ghana Football Association before the start of the current campaign.
EE/OGB
Look at what Peter Twumasi is doing in December. He has closed the Accra Sports Stadium to football so he can use it to host concerts all throughout that period. A few months after that, ECG will come and cut the light because he hasn’t paid the bills and then in January the… pic.twitter.com/55728zRG00— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 21, 2023
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel
- Checkout Maxwell Konadu's first picture after being discharged from hospital
- Maxwell Konadu rushed to hospital after attacks from Bofoakwa Tano fans
- 2023/24 GPL: Week 11 Match Report- Asante Kotoko 1-0 Medeama SC
- Watch how Maxwell Konadu was viciously beaten unconscious at Sunyani Coronation Park
- Watch the controversial penalty awarded Asante Kotoko in win over Medeama
- Read all related articles