Accra Stadium Disaster: PJS Group Donates To Mark 20th Anniversary

The May 9 foundation focuses on supporting families of the victims

Source: May 9 Foundation

PJS Group Ghana Ltd, distributors of RED EAGLE RICE have donated food products to families of the victims of the Accra stadium disaster and other vulnerable groups on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the historic incident.

May 9 2021 marks 20 years since the Accra sports stadium disaster claimed the lives of 126 Ghanaians in a stampede caused by police tear gas during a game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Ashanti Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium.



Although no official has been held responsible and accountable over the period of 20 years for the disaster, the families of the victims of the stadium disaster have had to pay the full price of single parenthood, economic hardships, pain of loss and neglect from friends, family and the government.



Based on the feelings of empathy for the suffering of the families of the victims, Herbert Mensah who was chairman of Kotoko at the time of the disaster set up the May 9 foundation through which he has given support over the years for some families of the several victims.



The May 9 foundation initially focused on supporting families of the victims, but the organization has now expanded its scope of support to flood victims, fire victims, persons living with disabilities, children in need of surgery and many more.

As part of its corporate social responsibilities, PJS Group Ghana Ltd has given support to vulnerable groups such as people living with disabilities, fire victims and flood victims through the May 9 foundation in the form of products and cash donations worth several thousands of Ghana cedes.



The PJS Ghana group is part of a dedicated group of sponsors for the yearly remembrance of the May 9 stadium disaster and the general charity activities of the May 9 foundation.



The 20th anniversary of the disaster will witness the formal launch of the May 9 foundation as a full-blown charity and a photo book that captures the image stories of the activities of the May 9 foundation for the past 20 years.



The company donated a hundred bags of RED EAGLE RICE to the families.