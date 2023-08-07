Ace sports journalist Evans Amewugah sworn in as SRC president of Jayee University

Evans Amewugah with his fellow executives

Ace sports broadcaster, Evans Amewugah was on Saturday, August 5, 2023, sworn in as the president of the Students’ Representative Council of the Jayee University College.

At a colorful event held at the forecourt of the university, Evans Amewugah and the newly-elected SRC were officially commissioned to lead the student body for the coming academic year.



The event was graced by sports and media personalities including the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, and the Chairman of the Ghana Beach Soccer Committee, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.



The President of Ghana Skate Soccer, Mr. Albert Frimpong was also present as well as other distinguished personalities who showed up to support Evans and his team.



It will be recalled that Evans Amewugah who is a Public Relations student at the Jayee University College defeated his opponents in the election held weeks ago.



He polled over 70% votes more than his competitors which is indicative of the popularity and belief in him by the students of the university.

Evans Amewugah in his acceptance speech, pledged to work with his team to raise the image of the University.



"Please allow me to take this opportunity to thank the previous group of leaders for their amazing and endearing efforts.



“Indeed, you all serve as an example, a challenge, and a way for us to carry on the fantastic work you started. However, I am confident that with the team I have, we will perform even better because I have confidence in this team".



President of the school who was also present at the ceremony, Professor Emeritus Samuel K. Amoako called on Evans Amewugah and his executives to work together to achieve a common goal.



Guest Speaker for the occasion, president of the Ghana Olympic Committee Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, in his speech also advised Evans Amewugah on how to lead the entire student body.

He told him to serve the student's interests and also serve as a proper link between students and authorities.



Evans Amewugah succeeds Rasheeda Angeley Nai for the 2023/24 academic year.



