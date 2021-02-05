Achimota Golf Ladies support Korle-Bu Breast Surgical Department

The Ladies section of the Achimota Golf Club has yet again supported the Breast Surgical Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital with medical equipment and a special cash donation.

Tuesday’s gesture was the third in the series from the lady golfers, and it was in fulfilment of the Premier Golf Club’s promise to the medical facility.



Led by Mrs Christina Furler, Lady Captain, Achimota Golf Club (AGC) Madam Esther Amedzro, President of the Ghana Lady Golfers Union and Mr Kwaku Ofosuhene, Competition Secretary, AGC, the trio believe the gesture will support the Unit to a large extent.



The items included boxes of nose masks, pulse oximeters, sphygmomanometers, protective gowns and linens, and a laptop



Head of Breast Cancer Unit, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Dedey together with Dr Josephine Nsaful, General Surgeon, Korle-Bu expressed appreciation for the gesture.

Last October, the Ladies section of the Achimota Golf Club organised the Pink October Golf Tournament which was held to raise funds for the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Breast Surgical Department.



According to the Lady Captain, the contributions from the October event helped in acquiring the medical equipment and funds which was donated to the Surgical Breast Cancer Unit.



The Ladies from Achimota Golf Club promised to replicate the gesture after holding this event in October this year. The Pink October Golf Tournament seeks primarily to promote awareness of breast cancer.