Achraf Hakimi's mother breaks silence over her son's divorce saga

Saida Mouh kissing her son Achraf Hakimi

Saida Mouh, the mother of Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, has broken her silence on her son's fortune transfer to her name, stating that she was not informed.

According to reports, Hakimi, who is going through a divorce process with his wife, transferred his fortunes into his mother's name in order to avoid sharing his life gains.



Mouh, in response to her son's act which has been hailed by many, revealed that she has no knowledge about Hakimi's transfer of fortune to her name.



"If he has taken any action to protect himself, I'm unaware of it," she said, as quoted by moroccoworldnews.



Nonetheless, she reckoned that her son's decision was the best possible way to deal with his wife.



"What's the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk]."

PSG star Achraf Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane, known in the entertainment industry as Hiba Abouk, are currently in court litigating their marriage.



Hiba and Achraf Hakimi first met in July 2018 when the Moroccan international was playing in the German Bundesliga on loan from Real Madrid. They dated for two years before exchanging vows.



The couple welcomed their first child Amin the year they got married before welcoming their first son Naim Hakimi in 2022.



However, the love story hit the rocks after the French media reported that Hiba Abouk had filed for divorce and was demanding 50% of Achraf Hakimi's wealth.



According to unconfirmed reports on social media, Hiba Abouk was informed by the court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.

This means that Hakimi has no money, property, cars, houses, or jewellery, and even the utensils he has in his house are not in his name.



