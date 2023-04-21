1
Achraf Hakimi's wife shades him in new post on social media

Fri, 21 Apr 2023

Hiba Abouk, the wife of Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi has shaded her soon-to-be ex-husband in a post which has gone viral on social media.

Hiba Abouk posted a picture of herself on her official Instagram account reel accompanied with Destiny Child's 'Survivor' song in the background.

Portions of the song's lyrics sung, "Now that you're out of my life, I'm so much better. You thought that I'd be weak without you, but I'm stronger. You thought that I'd be broke without you, but I'm richer. You thought that I'd be sad without you, I laugh harder."

Hiba Abouk who has been married to Achraf Hakimi since 2020 has two boys with the Paris Saint Germain player.

She filed for divorce in March 2023 around the same time her husband was accused of rape by a French lady.

The 36-year-old Spanish actress reportedly demanded half of Hakimi's properties but she was supposedly informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.

