2
Menu
Sports

Achraf Hakimi's wife shares cryptic post on social media amid divorce saga

A Photo Of Achraf Hakimi And Hiba Abouk.jpeg Achraf Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hiba Abouk, the wife of Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi has posted a message that many believe to be a reaction to viral reports of her husband not having any assets in his name.

Hiba Abouk who has been married to Achraf Hakimi since 2020 has two boys with the Paris Saint. She filed for divorce in March 2023 around the same time her husband was accused of rape by a French lady.

The 36-year-old Spanish actress reportedly demanded half of Hakimi's properties but she was supposedly informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name.

While football fans and interested parties wait for the official confirmation of this issue, she has made a cryptic post on Instagram which has piqued the interest of many.

"Remember, you can't control everything in life, but you can control how you react to it. Let go of the need for perfection, embrace the beauty of the present moment, and trust that the universe has your back," Hiba Abouk posted on her Instagram story as quoted by the Spanish news site marca.com.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence