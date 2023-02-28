1
Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi accused of sexual assault

Achraf Hakimi Achraf Hakimi

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: goal.com

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is 'under investigation' for an alleged sexual assault, according to reports in France.

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi is under police investigation after being accused of sexual assault, according to Le Parisien.

A report was filed against the 24-year-old on Sunday, February 26, for an incident that is alleged to have happened at his home in the Boulogne area of Paris on Saturday, February 25.

Prosecutors opened an investigation after the alleged victim attended a police station to make a statement.

Hakimi has been absent for PSG's last two Ligue 1 fixtures, having been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

