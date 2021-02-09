Ada to get two artificial turfs

Each of the two districts will get an artificial pitch

The McDan Group through its subsidiary, Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL) will construct two artificial pitches for two districts of Ada in the Greater Accra region.

The two districts, Ada East and Ada West were promised the state-of-the-art turfs as part of the Electrochem Songor Lagoon development deal.



EGL, following an agreement with government and the Ada Traditional Council in 2020, was handed the lagoon to develop as part of efforts to make the country a hub for salt production in Africa.



As part of the deal, the company would among other things construct the two stadia for the districts which are in dire need of sports infrastructure.



At a press conference in Ada on Tuesday, Mr. Ernest Kugblenu said the youth are very excited with the deal that would go a long way to unearth talents within the districts.



The youth, he said, are very passionate about sports and the construction of astro turfs in the districts would be a huge boost.

“We love sports especially football and it is essential that the right infrastructure was provided for talented sportsmen and women to hone their skills, “he stated.



The project, he said, would go a long way to decrease negative vices among the youth who due to idleness might resort to criminal activities.



“We are certain that the deal would help the youth especially those in sports and therefore urge everyone to come on board to ensure a successful execution, “he stressed.



More talents, he said, would be developed in Ada to feed the national teams as well as the clubs that participate in the various leagues.



Players of the senior national football team including Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu and Jonathan Mensah trace their roots from Ada.