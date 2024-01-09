Adam Kwarasey gifted me a phone because of my performances in 2013 – Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has revealed that former teammate Adam Kwarasey gifted him a phone after his performance against Cape Verde at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He is saying this to deny claims that he employed black magic (juju) to take the position of Kwarasey.



During and after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, there were widespread reports of tension between the two goalkeepers due to competition for positions.



This allegedly led Dauda to address the issue through spiritual means, something he has denied.

“I remember the game after Cape Verde he came back to the hotel and he was having, he bought some Samsung, new one, very expensive,” he told Joy News.



“You know Kwarasey, he has this white people mindset. He said this phone I bought it for 1,500 dollars but give me any amount and take it.



“I’m dashing it to you. I said I have 500 dollars and he said oh, bring it. It’s like he dashed me the phone after the game.”