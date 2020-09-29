Adam Kwarasey opens up on why he couldn't play his best football for Ghana

Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey

Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Larson Kwarasey has opened up on his struggles with the national team which he blamed it on poor preparations on the part of the goalkeeper's coach.

Kwarasey was the safest pair of hands for the Black Stars after taking over the role from Richard Kingson.



He was Ghana's number one before the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



According to the 32-year-old, he could not reach his potential with the Black Stars because the training methods given him by the goalkeeper's coach.



“I wish we could have accomplished more, of course, and that I could have been part of that. I think there are different reasons to why I have not played my best football for Ghana," he told Citi FM.



"For me personally, as a goalkeeper, I think it comes down to preparations.

“If you are responsible for working with a goalkeeper that is supposed to play, you have to prepare that goalkeeper the way he is used to, to get the best out of him and maybe add some of your own ideas.”



Kwarasey was dropped to the bench at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and has not featured for the Black Stars ever since.



The Valerenga goalkeeper is still open to making a return to the Black Stars.



Adam Larson Kwarasey, 32, has made 24 appearances for the Black Stars.