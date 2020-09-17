Sports News

Addae targets Champions league qualification with FC Hermannstadt

Ghana's U-20 World Cup winner, Bright Addae

Bright Addae, Ghana’s former U-20 World Cup winner, has set sight on a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions league qualification with his new Romanian Club, FC Hermannstadt

Addae, penned a two-year deal with Romanian top-flight Club, FC Hermannstadt and is itching to secure a Champions league qualification with the Romanian top-flight club.



The experienced defender who spent nine years plying his trade in Italy told the GNA Sport his ambition is to play in the Champions league.



He said, “this is a dream come true. If the team performs well and we’re top of the league at the end of the season, we would play in the Champions League. It is my target to qualify for the Champions league”.



Addae joined FC Hermannstadt this season who are currently tenth on a sixteen club league after three matches securing two points.

He joined from Italian Serie B side, Juve Stabia after a short stint.



Having stayed in Italy for nine years of his career, he said “this is a new club and I am ready for the challenge to make the best out of it.”



Addae played for Serie B side Ascoli Calcio and was made captain of the side before joining Juve Stabia last season.

