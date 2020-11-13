Addo Odametey, Polo my best Hearts of Oak players of all-time – Ernest Thompson

Ernest Thompson is a former Board Secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak

Ernest Thompson, a former Board Secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak has mentioned Charles Addo Odametey and Mohammed Pele as his two best and most favourite players in the club’s history.

Odametey, a versatile defender is regarded as one of the best centre-backs the country has produced.



He holds the record for being the Ghanaian with the most appearances in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations having played for the 1963, 1965 and 1968.



Polo, on the other hand, is considered as the most gifted player to have come from the country and some people who watched him in prime even claim that he was a better footballer than Lionel Messi.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the occasion of Hearts’ 109th anniversary, Ernest Thompson said that Polo and Odametey are the best players he has seen in the Rainbow jersey.



“I will pick Polo and Addo Odametey as my best Hearts players of all-time. Odametey captained the team for a very long time”, he said.

For someone who went from being a supporter to becoming Hearts’ longest serving board secretary, Ernest Thompson must have witnessed a number of matches.



But among the hundreds of matches he has watched, ‘The Miracle of El Wak’ and the final match of the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup are his favourites.



After being flogged 5-2 in Zambia in CAF Champions League, Hearts of Oak did the unthinkable by beating Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 3-0 at the El Wak Sports Stadium.



Anas Seidu (brace) and Peter Lamptey were the goal-scorer as Hearts recorded what came to be known as ‘The Miracle of El Wak’ and Mr Thompson certainly enjoyed that.



““There are two matches I will never forget. The miracle of El Wak and the final match of the Confederation Cup. Those two matches you can never forget as a Phobian. Also whenever beat Kotoko I become happy”, he told GhanaWeb.