Adebayor, Anane and Donkor named in Legon Cities squad for GPL second round

Legon Cities players

New signings Victorien Adebayor, Justice Anane and Prosper Donkor have been included in Legon Cities squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals added the Nigerien forward to their squad as they strengthen the team ahead for the business end of the campaign.



Adebayor joins on loan from Danish side HB Koge for the rest of the season with an option to make it a permanent move.



Despite huge investments in Asamoah Gyan and other players, the club is yet to enjoy the benefits as they struggle to escape the relegation dog fight.



However, with new additions including former Berekum Chelsea midfielder Justice Anane and Prosper Donkor who is returning from Rwanda after a spell with Rayon Sports.



The Accra-based club is confident of a better second half of the season and hope to finish in a good position.



Coach Bashiru Hayford has submitted a strong list of 30 players for the second round.



Below are the registered Legon Cities players:



GK FATAU DAUDA 12

GK WINFRED HONU 1



GK SYLVESTER SACKEY 30



GK VINCENT ANANE 13



DF MICHAEL AMPADU 5



DF ROMEO OPPONG DANIEL 24



DF YUSIF FADILI 7 DF JUSTICE ANANE 34



DF NATHANIEL AKWAH 20



DF SULEMAN MOHAMMED 4

DF ISSAKA MOHAMMED 35



DF NICHOLAS MENSAH 6



DF VINCENT ADU GYAMFI 26



DF JOSEPH ADJEI 28



MF JONAH ATTUQUAYE 10



MF BABA MAHAMA 21



MF JOSEPH MIREKU 25



MF FRANCIS ADDO 17

MF PROSPER DONKOR 32



MF SHAMSU ALHASSAN 31



MF FOSTER ALI BRAIMAH 23



MF ELVIS OPOKU 14



MF JONAS ANAYA 19



MF MATTHEW ANIM CUDJOE 16



MF NASIRU MORO 27



FW ASAMOAH GYAN 3

FW HANS KWOFIE 39



FW RICHMOND ANTWI 33



FW ADEBAYOR ZAKARI VICTORIEN ADJE 37



FW CEPHAS DOKU 18