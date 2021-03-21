Adebayor, Anane and Donkor named in Legon Cities squad for GPL second round

New signings Victorien Adebayor, Justice Anane and Prosper Donkor have been included in Legon Cities squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.
The Royals added the Nigerien forward to their squad as they strengthen the team ahead for the business end of the campaign.
Adebayor joins on loan from Danish side HB Koge for the rest of the season with an option to make it a permanent move.
Despite huge investments in Asamoah Gyan and other players, the club is yet to enjoy the benefits as they struggle to escape the relegation dog fight.
However, with new additions including former Berekum Chelsea midfielder Justice Anane and Prosper Donkor who is returning from Rwanda after a spell with Rayon Sports.
The Accra-based club is confident of a better second half of the season and hope to finish in a good position.
Coach Bashiru Hayford has submitted a strong list of 30 players for the second round.
Below are the registered Legon Cities players:
GK FATAU DAUDA 12
GK WINFRED HONU 1
GK SYLVESTER SACKEY 30
GK VINCENT ANANE 13
DF MICHAEL AMPADU 5
DF ROMEO OPPONG DANIEL 24
DF YUSIF FADILI 7 DF JUSTICE ANANE 34
DF NATHANIEL AKWAH 20
DF SULEMAN MOHAMMED 4
DF ISSAKA MOHAMMED 35
DF NICHOLAS MENSAH 6
DF VINCENT ADU GYAMFI 26
DF JOSEPH ADJEI 28
MF JONAH ATTUQUAYE 10
MF BABA MAHAMA 21
MF JOSEPH MIREKU 25
MF FRANCIS ADDO 17
MF PROSPER DONKOR 32
MF SHAMSU ALHASSAN 31
MF FOSTER ALI BRAIMAH 23
MF ELVIS OPOKU 14
MF JONAS ANAYA 19
MF MATTHEW ANIM CUDJOE 16
MF NASIRU MORO 27
FW ASAMOAH GYAN 3
FW HANS KWOFIE 39
FW RICHMOND ANTWI 33
FW ADEBAYOR ZAKARI VICTORIEN ADJE 37
FW CEPHAS DOKU 18