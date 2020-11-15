Adebayor reveals why he advised Partey to join Arsenal over Man Utd

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that he advised Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey to sign for the Gunners ahead of his other suitors.

The Togo international stated that he advised the Ghanaian to choose Arsenal ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea because the North London club will be a better place for his development than the other English clubs.



Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid after the Gunners paid his 50m Euros (£45.3m) release clause on the summer transfer deadline day.



Partey has so far settled well in England, winning the man of the match award in Arsenal 1-0 victory away at Manchester United earlier this month.

He is currently on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury in a Premier League match against Aston Villa last Sunday.



"He told me that some clubs in England namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others have shown interest in him and he needs advice."



"I advised him to go to Arsenal because I have had the opportunity to play there and I think it will be good for his development. Arsenal is more than a club, it is a family and I’m impressed with his performance so far in the English Premier League," Adebayor told reporters at a conference in Accra.