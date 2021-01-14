Ademola Kuti returns to Hearts of Oak training

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Ademola Kuti

Reports in the local media indicate that Nigeria international, Ademola Kuti has joined his Accra Hearts of Oak teammates in training after a long injury lay off.

The former Nigeria U-17 attacker is back in training with the Phobians after staying on the sidelines for close two months.



The striker signed a two-year-deal with the Ghanaian football giant and is yet to make his debut for the Phobians due to his injury problems.

He was reported to have joined the team’s training session on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.



Accra Hearts of Oak is expected to register him for the second half of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.