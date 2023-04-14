4
Adongo’s Maguire video pops up after Harry scores own goal

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo was in the Twitter trends on the evening of April 13 because of England skipper Harry Maguire.

The Man United player scored an own goal in their UEFA Europa League fixture at Old Trafford.

His injury time goal meant that the Spanish side, Sevilla, got a point after going two goals down. They secured the point with two late goals from the visitors.

In the wake of Maguire's goal, a video in which Adongo was comparing Maguire to Vice President Bawumia in terms of performance popped up on social media platforms especially Twitter.

Adongo is heard saying the shared videos: "There was a player in England called Maguire, who was playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, he is a defender.

"He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere, that he was seen as the best defender in the world.

"Manchester United went and bought him, he became the biggest threat at the heart of the Manchester defense, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when even the opponents fail to score, Maguire will score for them."

The videos are being shared as an apt forecast of what Maguire did against Sevilla with most tweeters saying the MP was actually right.

