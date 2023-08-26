Aduana FC plan to hijack Kotoko target Baba Yahaya

Sources say there has been a slight setback in the negotiations between Kotoko and the player agent

Aduana FC are planning to sign Asante Kotoko target Baba Yahaya with an enticing offer believed to have been presented to the midfielder.

The talented midfielder is on the verge of joining Asante Kotoko, but it appears that Aduana Stars wants to hijack the deal by tempting the 22-year-old with a more lucrative offer than Kotoko is willing to provide.



After the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, Baba Yahaya's contract with King Faisal Football Club expired, making him a free agent.



The gifted midfielder has spent the past few weeks working out with Asante Kotoko in an effort to land a transfer to the Porcupine Warriors.



Reliable sources claim that there has been a slight setback in the negotiations between Asante Kotoko and the player's agent, which Aduana Stars intends to exploit in order to recruit the midfielder to their team.

Baba Yahaya is however, thought to be interested in joining Asante Kotoko and may strike a deal with the Porcupines before the transfer window ends, despite Aduana Stars' attempts to entice him.



Despite King Faisal losing its premiership status the previous season, Yahaya was impressive for the team.



He made 33 appearances and scored three goals. He also put up a lot of effort to help his club get to the FA Cup finals.