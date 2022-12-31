0
Aduana Star Bright Adjei set to miss 2023 CHAN

Aduana Stars Striker, Bright Adjei Aduana Stars striker, Bright Adjei

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars striker, Bright Adjei is set to miss the 2023 CHAN tournament following his inability to join the camp of the Black Galaxies in Egypt.

In addition to the striker, Evans Wusu will also miss the 2023 CHAN tournament scheduled to be staged in Algeria.

In the absence of the two players, Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker has invited Suraj Seidu and Maxwell Arthur to join the team in Egypt for the pre-tournament training camp.

“Suraj Seidu and Maxwell Arthur have teamed up with the Black Galaxies at their team base in Cairo, Egypt.

“The two players arrived in Cairo in the early hours of Friday, December 30 to join the team’s preparations for the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship which will be staged in Algeria from January 13-February 4,2023.

“Coach Annor Walker handed call-ups to the two players following the inability of Bright Adjei and Evans Osei Wusu to join the team for the pre-tournament camping in Egypt,” an official statement by the Ghana FA said on Friday.

On Saturday, the Black Galaxies will play their second friendly match in Cairo when the side comes up against Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly.

