Aduana Stars 2-1 Legon Cities: Royals defeat Ogya lads

Aduana Stars defeated Legon Cities 2-1 at the Agyemang Badu park I in Dormaa on Sunday.

Yahaya Mohammed opened the scoring for the hosts in the 21st minute courtesy of a brilliant strike from distance.



It was a free-kick that was teed up by Prince Acquah before Yahaya hit it from about 35 yards to ensure his side had a 1-0 lead at half time.



The visitors responded immediately after the breakthrough Francis Addo who scored the equalizer for Legon Cities.



Fatawu Abdul Rahman quickly restored Aduana’s lead few minutes later to settle the nerves of the home crowd.



It was game management from then on as the Ogya lads held on to return to winning ways following their 2-1 loss to Medeama SC in Tarkwa last weekend.

The result also means that Aduana have gone 20 games unbeaten in domestic competitions at home.



Meanwhile it is back to the drawing board for Legon Cities who find themselves stuck in a relegation battle after just nine rounds of matches played.



Match Summary



Aduana Stars 2-1 Legon Cities



(??21’ Yaya Mohammed,?? 49’ Fatawu Abdul Rahman| ?? Francis Addo 46’ )