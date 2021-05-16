Aduana Stars beats 2-0 Medeama at Dormaa

Aduana Stars with another victory

Medeama have dropped out of the top four after a stuttering 2-0 defeat at Aduana Stars on Sunday.

First-half goals from winger Samuel Bioh and midfielder Sam Adams at Dormaa Ahenkro ensured the home side moved a point within their opponents on the table.



Bioh opened the scoring as early as the 9th minute after beating goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.



Antwi, who was making a return to the starting for the first time since suffering an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Great Olympics, was shown the yellow card after impeding Sam Adams leading to a penalty.



Adams elected himself for the kick and beautifully slotted to give the Asare Bediako's side the massive cushion.



Medeama coach Yaw Preko made two changes to the squad that lost 2-1 at home to West African Football Academy.

Winger Zakaria Mumuni replaced Amed Toure while goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi took over from Frank Acheampong.



However, the visitors struggled in the first department of the game - allowing Farouk Adams to control the Aduana Stars defence with aplomb.



The early goals unsettled the Tarkwa-based side as they lost for the second successive time for the first time this season.



Medeama's second dominance was not enough as their poor away record at the Nana Agyemang Badu park continued unabated.



The two-time FA Cup winners have managed just a draw in several travels to the same venue and will now require some revival in their push for their first Premier League crown.

They have now slipped to 5th on the table on 40 point, one less than Karela United, who have now moved to fourth on the table.



It's been a spectacular poor form for Medeama since their barren draw at Liberty Professionals.



Their 2-1 defeat at home to WAFA has sparked a wave of uncertainty in the team with their second defeat compounding misery for the side.



Medeama now trail leaders Asante Kotoko by five points with nine games to end the season.