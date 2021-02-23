Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwasi Fabin insists he will completely overhaul his team

Aduana Stars coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin says he will completely overhaul his team to recruit players who are ready to play for the club ahead of the second round of the season.

The second transfer window opened last week and the former Ghana U-17 trainer who is not happy with the performance of his players has expressed his desire to sign new players for the club.



His comment comes on the back of their 4-0 drubbing to Ashantigold on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Friday.

Speaking after the game, he said, “In fact, I can assure you that there will be an overhaul because we need to get boys who are ready to play because you can see from their demeanor this afternoon on the field as if there is nothing at stake.”



“I don’t know what happened but we will go back and then find out while and then we start from there. But we will work hard to get some points before the first round of the league,” he said.