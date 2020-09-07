Sports News

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin advises Kotoko and AshantiGold to pull out of Africa

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Experienced coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has advised Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold to withdraw from Africa for the 2020/21 inter-clubs competitions.

The Aduana Stars trainer argues that the club do not have the requisite match fitness to compete with clubs in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



Kotoko and AshGold have a September 11, 2020 deadline to confirm their slots.



Ghanaian clubs have lacked competitive fixtures since 2017 after the Ghana FA was closed down following an investigative piece on corruption in the game by renowned journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas.



Also, the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Kotoko coach told Kumasi-based Pure FM: ''In my honest opinion I feel no Ghanaian club should go to Africa and that’s my opinion.



''I feel we’ve stopped playing football for a very long time and we also don’t know when the President of the land is allowing football to comeback.



Moreover, any team going to Africa will need at least 8weeks preparation which I doubt they will get.



''Again, if they don't go it will help them because going to Africa involves a lot of money looking at the huge expenses they will make playing in Africa but of course the ultimate decision lies with them.''

