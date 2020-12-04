Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin disappointed at defeat to Elmina Sharks

Aduana Stars head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed his disappointment over their narrow defeat to Elmina Sharks FC on Thursday.
Fabin rued missed chances in the game which saw his side suffer 1-0 defeat to Sharks at the Nduom Sports Complex on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League.
Former player Richard Mpong netted the only goal of the fixture in the 23rd minute from a corner kick.
"I think the two teams played so well except that we didn't take the chances that came our away leading to our defeat in the end," Fabin said
"I will say I am very disappointed by the defeat."
Aduana have managed only two points from three matches in the season having drawn the first two games.
