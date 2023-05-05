Aduana Stars confident of victory against Karela United

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars Communications Director Evans Oppong believes his side are in the best shape to secure a victory over Karela United in their Ghana Premier League matchday 30 fixture.

The two sides will clash on Monday in an interesting battle that sees a team fighting for survival against one in the race for the league title.



Following their draw to Kotoku Royals in their previous matchnOppong is calling on all fans to forgo other activities to cheer the team up as they seek to bounce back in their quest to clinch the title.



“We defeated Goldstars upon our return to Nana Agyemang Badu 1 Park after the ban. We won’t drop points in our second home game when we take on Karela United,” Oppong stated ahead of the game

“Our game is on Monday and it is a busy day in Dormaa but we will plead with corporate Ghana and other companies in Dormaa to allow their workers to troop to the stadium to support us”



“Our game against Karela won’t be easy but with support from the fans we can emerge as victors.” He added



Aduana leads the table with 51 points from 29 games, while Karela are 11th with 38 points.