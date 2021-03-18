Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams granted Gh 60,000 bail

Farouk Adams is in court over charges of careless and inconsiderate driving

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams who has been accused in the hit–and–run incident which claimed the life of Police Officer Amos Mattey has been granted a bail of Ghc60,000 by the Berekum Circuit Court, with four sureties.

Adams was charged on four counts of Careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm, failing to report the accident to the police and failing to stop to attend to an accident victim and driving a motor vehicle without valid road user certificates, and driving a motor vehicle without valid insurance.



The center-back was remanded for two weeks by his Lordship Osei Kofi Amoako earlier this month on the incident which happened on March 1 between Asuotiano and Asuhyiae in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.



The case was recalled today and the Aduana Stars defender has been granted bail at GH 60,000 with four sureties by the Berekum Circuit Court.

Lawyer for the accused said they were happy their client Farouk Adams had been granted bail.



“We are happy about the outcome of the case today. Until he is proven guilty of the case he is not supposed to be in remand. He is not going to run and anytime he is needed at the court, we will make him available”.



His case will be recalled on April 7, 2021.