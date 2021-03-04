Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams slapped with two charges

Farouk Adams, the Aduana Stars defender who accidentally knocked down and killed a police officer has been slapped with two charges.

The footballer is facing trial on counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



The charges were made known to the player when he appeared before the Sunyani High Court on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.



He was remanded into police custody with the court set to resume sitting today, March 4, 2021.

Farouk Adams was arrested by the police after allegedly knocking down a police officer at Wamfie in the Bono Region on Monday, March 1, 2021.



Reports indicate that the police officer, Constable Amos Maatey, who was on night duty, was riding a motorbike to go purchase mosquito repellent when the incident occurred. The officer died instantly, but Farouk failed to turn in himself to the police.



The police, through their investigations, discovered that the car belonged to the player and arrested him.