Aduana Stars defender Hafiz Adams bags MoTM in victory against Legon Cities FC

Aduana Stars defender Hafiz Adams was named Man-of-the-Match following his stupendous display in the 2-1 win against Legon Cities FC in Week 9 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Ogya Boys clinched their third win of the season after inflicting a 2-1 loss on struggling Legon Cities FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



Yahaya Mohammed opened the scoring for the hosts in the 21st minute but the Royals fought back to draw level through Francis Addo two minute after half time.



Fatawu Abdulrahman's 49th-minute goal was enough for Aduana Stars to record their third victory of the campaign.



The win wouldn’t have been possible without the tenacious performance of versatile full-back Hafiz Adams.

Hafiz appeared possessed against his former club as dealt well with every danger that their defence lien encountered.



His vintage display didn’t go unnoticed as he was deservedly adjudged the best player on the field.



The win has taken Paa Kwesi Fabin’s men to 8th with 13 points from 9 outings.