Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed set to undergo surgery on shoulder injury

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has been granted a medical leave to seek treatment on his injured shoulder.

The experienced forward has been playing on the injured shoulder in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



He has been playing through the pain barrier for some time now due to the injury and needs surgery immediately.



“I am going on medical leave to undergo surgery on my shoulder. I picked up the injury earlier on in the season and I wanted to sacrifice and play with it until the end of the season but unfortunately, I have to do the surgery very soon,” he told Happy FM.



The former Asante Kotoko forward explained that he delayed the surgery because he wanted to help the club as they were struggling in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

“I had to prolong the surgery because we were not in a good position and also because of the love for my team, I had to sacrifice.



“My absence will also give an opportunity to other players in the team to justify themselves”, he added.



Yahaya Mohammed is the current leading top scorer for Aduana Stars with six goals in the ongoing campaign.