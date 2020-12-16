Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed vows to gun down Hearts of Oak today

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has vowed to score against Hearts of Oak in Dormaa today.

The Fire Boys take on the Phobians on home turf this afternoon to clear the outstanding fixture which was supposed to be played in matchday one.



Speaking ahead of the game, Yahaya Mohammed claims the Phobians are unlucky to play them this time around as they seek to record their first win of the season.



He indicated Kwadwo Obeng Jnr cannot score against them and is of the view he is just bragging.

"Aduana Stars has already won the game and we have six points. We are ready for the game, and bet me I will score" he told Fox FM.



"Kwadwo Obeng Jnr can never score, he is just bragging ".



"You will hear the news after 5 pm today" he concluded.