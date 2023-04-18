Aduana Stars goalie Joseph Addo reveals secret to his fine form

Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Addo

Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Addo has revealed that playing behind the same backline for more than two seasons has helped him rediscover his form.

Addo currently leads the ladder for the cleanest sheet in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



According to the Black Galaxies goalie, the longevity has built good chemistry and understanding between him and the defense, adding that he also works hard to excel in games.



"What I will say is that it is between me and my defenders because we know ourselves for the past 2 to 3 years. So it is better that always I communicate with my defenders. I think that is what is helping us at the back (because) the understanding is there. What I will say is that it is also hard work because in tough matches as a goalkeeper, you need to show up," he said on Peace FM.



Joseph Addo has kept 12 clean sheets in 21 matches this season. He has also received three man-of-the-match accolades, which is the most for a goalkeeper.



The skipper will lead the Fire lads as they travel to Kumasi to face reigning champions Asante Kotoko on matchday 27.

He asserted that he is hopeful that the league leaders will snatch all three points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



"The only thing I will say is that we will play our normal game. The way we play here I am not the only one going to play against Kotoko it is a team so we go as a team, we do our best there and make sure we go back to Dormaa with three points."



Aduana are at the summit of the table with 46 points while Kotoko sits fifth with 39 points.



