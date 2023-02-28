Aduana Stars has been fixing home matches – Asante Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo has accused Aduana Stars of fixing their home games following defeat following their exit from the FA Cup.

The fire boys edged out Kotoko to progress to the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory in Dormaa on Sunday.



Aduana were the better side in the first half and came closer to scoring but they were not very clinical in front of the goal. The first half ended in a goalless draw.



After recess, Aduana were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute and up stepped Sam Adams who had been brilliant throughout the game to send goalie Asare the wrong way.



After the game, the Burkinabe trainer claim the Dormaa-based club has been manipulating matches and is of the opinion they are not worthy leaders of the league.



“There is nothing that we can do because for this our defeat it is the referee who gave the victory to Aduana Stars this afternoon because there was no penalty. Therefore I will not talk anymore. I respond to this question that the officiating was not favorable” the Burkinabe coach said in French as translated into English.

"It is not an excuse but today we have seen why Aduana Stars are ahead ( in the league) . It is because all their home matches are fixed."



Kotoko have struggled in the Premier League since the Burkinabe gaffer took over the reigns in Kumasi.



The champions are trailing leaders Aduana Stars by 7 points in the Ghana Premier League.



The record Ghana Premier League holders could end the season without a silverware after bundling out of the FA Cup with Aduana Stars steering the wheel at the top of the league table.