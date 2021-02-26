Aduana Stars join race for Vincent Atingah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atingah

There is an emerging race for the signature of former Accra Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah, FMIG can confirm.

As reported yesterday that Atingah was close to joining Great Olympics, a second Ghana Premier League club has registered interest in the coveted center back.



Olympics stepped up their interest in the player and are far advanced with talks to get him to commit to a deal with them.



However, the past 24 hours have thrown in a new twist as two-time league Champions Aduana Stars have alerted the player’s representatives about their interest.



On Thursday evening, the call from the higher-ups of Aduana Stars came through informing the agent of Vincent Atingah that they’ll be interested in signing him.

Atingah excelled during his time at Accra Hearts of Oak and eventually became a key member of Ghana’s Black Stars B team that won the WAFU Championship in 2017.



He left for stints abroad and only just returned to the local scene.



He has been training with Great Olympics in anticipation of signing for the Dade Boys.